Discover A World Of Exceptional Foods And Beverages From The European Union At Foodex 2023

Under the theme“More than Food”, wonderful variety of gastronomic delicacies from all 27 EU Member States will be served up at the EU Pavilion.

At Foodex 2023, the EU Pavilion will highlight the EU's long history of creating high-quality foods and beverages by showcasing a beautiful array of goods that perfectly capture Europe's rich agricultural legacy. These goods will demonstrate the EU's steadfast dedication to excellence, security, authenticity, and sustainability.

The Foodex offers a fantastic chance to educate Saudi buyers, retailers, and distributors about the wide range of European delicacies while also inspiring them to engage with high-quality goods from the EU. A wide variety of EU foods and beverages from many product categories will be featured heavily throughout the event in a number of educational seminars and in-person culinary demonstrations.

Beyond offering a delightful culinary journey, the EU Pavilion will also underscore the EU's commitment to supporting farmers and producers, thanks to European quality assurance labels like geographical indications and the organic logo assigned to organic products from the EU.

The EU Pavilion at Foodex will offer an interactive experience, featuring product tastings, engaging workshops, and live cooking demonstrations led by our renowned European and Saudi Star Chefs, Pierluigi Saffioti and Ammar Albarakati. These culinary maestros will craft both classic European recipes and innovative fusion dishes, masterfully pairing EU ingredients with Saudi flavours.

Moreover, industry experts will guide visitors through informative sessions dedicated to olive oil, cereals, dairy, and other European delights. This enlightening experience will not only deepen visitors' appreciation for EU produce but also provide valuable insights into effectively marketing these products to Saudi consumers.

Saudi buyers, retailers, and distributors seeking to elevate their business prospects are cordially invited to the EU Pavilion's Official Opening Ceremony. This exclusive event, taking place on 17 September at 18:00 in Hall 3 of the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre, booth E40 and E50, promises networking opportunities with esteemed EU delegates and industry leaders.