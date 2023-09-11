Afghan Fitness Athlete Wins Gold In Flex Pro Competition

Ali Bilal is set to participate in the Mr. Olympia competition, the most significant event in the world of bodybuilding and fitness, which will take place from November 2 to 5 in Orlando, Florida, USA. In the previyear's Mr. Olympia competition, he was ninth among 15 athletes.

As the competition dates draw near, all eyes are on Ali Bilal, eager to witness his remarkable journey and see if he can secure an even stronger position in this ultimate test of physique and dedication.

In 2022, Ali Bilal achieved the prestigititle of world champion at the Arnold Classic, a renowned global competition in fitness.

Furthermore, he has three times been crowned champion and earned gold medals in competitions organized by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness.