Nsk To Show Live Ball-Screw Condition Monitoring At Emo

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)
NSK is the only manufacturer to offer a complete development and supply service for
the essential parts that machine tools require, including high-precision, high-speed
ball screws. However, the company also helps customers to apply novel technologies that support extended product life and the potential deployment of predictive maintenance strategies. Therefore, central to the display on Booth C42 in Hall 7 at EMO Hannover 2023 (18-23 September) will be a live demonstration of a condition monitoring system developed by Brüel & Kjær Vibro (B&K Vibro), a member of the NSK Group. Involving a pair of NSK ball screws, this fascinating exhibit provides a compelling reason to visit the booth.
The live demonstration will centre on the VCM-3 condition monitoring system (CMS),
produced by Brüel & Kjær Vibro, a member of the NSK group and one of the leading
worldwide suppliers of condition monitoring solutions for rotating machinery. Specifically,
the VCM-3 pvibration sensors will showcase proven credentials for monitoring linear
motion equipment such as NSK ball screws. The system, based on compact, cost-effective,
cutting-edge technology helps turn vibration data into real business value.
On a wider level, the VCM-3 provides automatic machine fault detection and diagnostics,
adding a new dimension of healthcare awareness to machine shop assets. Users do not
require any previdiagnostic expertise: the system uses specially defined measurements
that not only facilitate the early automatic detection of developing faults, but also give a
diagnostic indication of the fault type and its severity. The VCM-3 is simple and fast to
configure. A built-in OPC UA server enables seamless integration of VCM-3 data to DCS,
SCADA, data historian and other systems. The system is also expandable using other
components of the broad B&K Vibro solution portfolio to provide plant-wide condition
monitoring.
Ball screws will of course be a core technology on the NSK booth. Making its debut
appearance in Europe will be the company's next-generation ball-screws for high-accuracy
machine tools. Offering reduced motion errors and no 'second glitch' phenomenon, these
new ball screws help enhance the surface finish of workpieces, in turn reducing or
eliminating the need for secondary polishing/burnishing operations.
Another ball screw on the booth will be the NSK low-temperature series. Features include
45% less friction loss (heat generation) in comparison with conventional systems at the
same rigidity. Also making its European exhibition debut at EMO will be the company's HFT
series for high-load drive applications, which offers up to two times longer life than
conventional ball screws.
Further NSK ball screws on the booth will include the S-HTF range, which takes advantage of NSK's proprietary Tough Steel to help combat high loads and contamination.
NSK will also shine its EMO spotlight on linear guides, including the new DH/DS long-life
series. With a world-leading dynamic load rating, the DH/DS delivers over twice the running
distance of the company's conventional NH/NS series. NSK will also present its proven RA
series roller guides featuring highly dust-resistant seals.
The company is world-renowned for its bearings and EMO will provide the European launch
pad for NSK's ROBUSTDYNA ultra-high speed, high-load capacity angular contact ball
bearings. Ideal for machine tool spindles, these ground-breaking new bearings feature
bigger bearing balls to increase maximum load capacity by up to 15% in comparison with
the previous-generation solution.
A further major introduction at the show will be NSK's ROBUSTGRD grease for high-speed
spindle bearings, which improves seizure resistance and reliability in coolant environments.
The booth will also showcase NSK's SURSAVE (TSR) bearing cage for angular contact ball
bearings that deliver energy savings, high speeds and reduced vibration during use on
machine tool spindles. A range of variNSK super precision bearings and high-speed
motor bearings will round-up the showcase for machine tools, alongside thin angular
contact ball bearings for robots.
About Brüel & Kjær Vibro:
Brüel & Kjær Vibro is one of the leading worldwide suppliers of condition monitoring
solutions for rotating machinery. The comprehensive product range comprises vibrationsensors (acceleration, velocity and displacement), vibration monitors, handhelds and rack-based plant-wide integrated monitoring solutions. These products pa suite of
comprehensive services fulfil the most demanding applications for safety, condition and
performance monitoring of rotating machinery.Based on more than 80 years of experience and a world-wide sales and support network,Brüel & Kjær Vibro's monitoring solutions have successfully reduced downtime and maintenance costs and increased machine reliability for our customers world-wide.
MENAFN11092023005446012082ID1107048058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.