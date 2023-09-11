Performance Redefined: Arabian Automobiles Unveils Thrill Of The Infiniti Q50's Special Offer

Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is unveiling an exclusive offer for the 2024 INFINITI Q50, now available for AED 2,299 per month. This iconic sedan redefines performance, combining cutting-edge technology with dynamic design to create a driving silhouette that commands attention on the road.

The INFINITI Q50 is a performance-inspired luxury sedan and a true powerhouse, with a 3.0L V6 engine delivering an impressive 300 HP, ensuring every drive is exhilarating. The 7-speed transmission seamlessly translates power to precision, while the twin turbochargers provide an unmatched boost, propelling you forward with breathtaking acceleration. The Q50's performance is not just a statement – it's a reality you'll experience every time you take the wheel.

Elevate your driving game with the 2024 INFINITI Q50, available for a limited time. Seize the opportunity to own a vehicle that doesn't just move - it performs.

For further information and enquiries, please visit infiniti-dubaior INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles' centers in Dubai, Sharjah or the Northern Emirates or call 800 4634 6484.

About Arabian Automobiles Company:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the to be awarded the prestigi'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the to be inducted into the prestigiPalladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: