The call will air live on NTV , the NApp , and the agency's website. Watch online at:

Nastronaut Frank Rubio floats inside the cupola, the International Space Station's "window to the world." Credits: NASA

Rubio, who is serving on a year-long mission aboard the orbiting laboratory, today surpassed Nastronaut Mark Vande Hei's U.S. record of 355 days in space as the longest single spaceflight by an American.

When he lands on Earth at the end of the month, Rubio will have 371 days in space. A list of other Nstation astronaut records is available online.

For more than 22 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth.

For more information about Rubio, visit:

SOURCE NASA