Terry Tucker Named President And Ceo Of Frontline Response International

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Frontline Response International, an Atlanta-headquartered nonprofit with a growing footprint across the United States, announced that the board has named Terry Tucker as President and CEO.

Tucker has spent the majority of his career in leading efforts to strengthen individuals and families. Prior to serving as Chief Strategy Officer for the organization, Tucker was the CEO of Families First, Chief Strategy Officer for the City of Refuge, and COO and General Counsel for the Georgia Center for Opportunity.

Frontline Board Chair John Hull said,“Every day our team comes to work to make life better for those who find themselves at the lowest points in their lives. The work can be challenging and we believe the best person to taketo new levels is someone who leads by example. Terry wakes up thinking about Frontline Response, those we serve, and the people who serve them. The board believes that his leadership will taketo new levels of influence and excellence and we're delighted to have him as our CEO.”

Tucker has a JD from the Duke University School of Law, an MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke, and a BS in Accounting from Troy University.

“Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to work with many extraordinary organizations doing transformational work,” said Tucker.“To have the ability to lead a team committed to being on the frontline helping our clients along their pathway to freedom is a humbling experience. The best approach we can take in assisting our clients is to ensure we are relying on proven interventions and working with partners to address the entire challenges they face. It is critical that our organization is not only to be good stewards of the resources entrusted tobut also to celebrate the impact of that investment - which is changed lives.”

