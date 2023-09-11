Donna Leah Designs Showcases Groundbreaking Collection At Flying Solo New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Donna Leah Designs brings her Miami flair for eveningwear to NYFW at the Flying Solo Show.

Donna Leah Design's collection highlighted the brand's commitment to expressive fashion, inclusivity, and confidence for women of every age.

Donna Leah Designs is about feeling powerful, yet feminine, with bold colors and textures that are the unifying statement for the brand.

Donna Leah Designs was featured in Flying Solo's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

