Introducing The New And Improved Evertwine: Revamped & Refueled!

Zagreb, Croatia, 11th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Evertwine was well received, not only by our community, but by everyone; from our partners, friends, content creators. Anyone who got in touch with the game, had nothing but positive words for it.

You guys were quite vocal about this. You appreciated and loved Evertwine more than any other aspect of our project, and we wan't to give you the game that you can truly enjoy. The game absolutely stood out above other aspects of the project in terms of development, so moving forward, our fois clear: Evertwine will thrive as a phenomenal game first and foremost. While our journey with NFT projects showed promise, we recognized the undeniable magic that Evertwine holds.

Our mission is to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience that will transport you to new realms of excitement, adventure, and earning potential. Together, we can pave the way for an unforgettable gaming experience that you truly deserve. We plan to raise funds in a transparent manner by utilizing what NFTs & blockchain have to offer!

We have assured further funding for the development of the project!

But that's not all. We have secured a whopping $1.2 million investment for the ongoing development and growth of Evertwine. This means we can ensure a stable and exciting future for the game.

Joinon this remarkable journey as we breathe new life into Evertwine. Your continued support will be instrumental in shaping the future of this incredible project. Let's embark on this adventure together and redefine the gaming landscape in ways you've never imagined. Get ready for a gaming experience you truly deserve!

