2023 Wisconsin Biohealth Award Recipients Announced

MADISON, Wis- BioForward Wisconsin is pleased to announce the recipients of the ninth annual Wisconsin Biohealth Awards, recognizing exceptional scientific and business accomplishments within the state's thriving biohealth industry. These prestigiawards honor individuals who continue to lead the charge in innovation and success in Wisconsin's biohealth sector. They will be presented during this year's Wisconsin Biohealth Summit-an event that recognizes and celebrates the state's biohealth industry.

This year's recipients include:

HECTOR F. DELUCA SCIENTIFIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Presented to: Dr. Thomas Grist – Professor and Chair, Department of Radiology, UW School of Medicine and Public Health

Dr. Thomas M. Grist is a distinguished figure in the field of medical imaging. With a strong background in biomedical engineering (Marquette and GE HealthCare) and medicine, (MCW) he has made significant contributions to the development and application of MRI through his four decades of collaborative work in Wisconsin. Dr. Grist's eighteen years of leadership as Chair of the Department of Radiology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison has led to remarkable growth in research, education, and clinical practice. His pioneering work and his commitment to translating imaging technologies into clinical applications have earned him numeraccolades and patents and resulted in several new Wisconsin-based companies.

WISCONSIN BIOHEALTH BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Presented to: Chris Miskel – CEO & President, Versiti

Chris Miskel has exhibited exemplary leadership in the healthcare industry, particularly in his role as CEO and President of Versiti. His deep-seated dedication to patient advocacy and fostering a thriving work environment for his team has given rise to a culture of innovation and progress within Versiti. Under his stewardship, Versiti has reached significant milestones, expanded its reach, and achieved impressive annual revenue. Chris's extensive healthcare experience, coupled with his strategic vision, has left an enduring mark on the landscape of biohealth business.

“These two recipients exemplify and embody what these awards represent,” said LJohnson, CEO of BioForward.“Dr. Thomas Grist's groundbreaking work in cardiovascular imaging seamlessly aligns with this year's summit theme, 'The Next Generation of Personalized Medicine.' His contributions have been instrumental in advancing precision diagnostics and treatment. Additionally, Chris Miskel's exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to his team make him a truly deserving recipient of the Wisconsin Biohealth Business Achievement Award. It's an honor to recognize these remarkable individuals for their outstanding achievements for innovation within Wisconsin's biohealth sector but also underscores Wisconsin's position as a hub of excellence in both scientific innovation and business leadership.”

The awards ceremony will take center stage at the Wisconsin Biohealth Summit , on October 17, 2023, at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wisconsin.

“The Summit serves as a pivotal and unifying platform, bringing together esteemed industry leaders, cutting-edge researchers, and innovative thinkers to delve into crucial discussions aimed at tackling the most pressing health challenges of our time,” explained Johnson.“The Summit is designed to function as a cornerstone for networking, facilitating knowledge exchange, and fostering collaborative synergy among industry experts that reinforce and fortify Wisconsin's enduring leadership position in the biohealth sector and the emerging field of personalized medicine.”

The Wisconsin Biohealth Summit is made possible by the generous support of sponsors.

About BioForward

About BioForward

BioForward Wisconsin represents more than 230 member organizations across an integrated network of health solution leaders, including research institutions, biotech and biopharma, digital health, healthcare systems, medical device, and diagnostics.




