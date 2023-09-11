Stocks In Play

9/11/2023 - 11:38 AM EST - Dye & Durham Ltd : Announced that two of Canada's leading online destinations for executors and creditors requiring information on wills & estates have a new look. Beginning today NoticeConnectand CanadaWillRegistryhave relaunched featuring improved usability, simplification of key processes, new bundled offerings and new branding that more closely aligns with other properties under the Dye & Durham's banner. Dye & Durham Ltd shares T.DND are trading up $0.54 at $18.71.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.