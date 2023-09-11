(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) U.S Stocks Climb
Advertisment
U.S. stocks on Monday traded in the green while the U.S dollar retreated heading into what could be an unpredictable week for stocks on Wall Street.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 gained about 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied by 0.6%.
Tesla shares jumped more than 7% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock and predicted a significant rally ahead because of breakthroughs with its autonomsoftware.
Qualcomm shares rose more than 3% after the semiconductor company said Monday it will supply Apple with 5G modems for smartphones through 2026.
In other corporate news, Disney shares rose more than 1.6% after CNBC's David Faber reported Monday, citing sources, the media conglomerate and Charter Communications has reached a deal to end their cable blackout fight.
Hostess Brands shares soared on Monday following confirmation that JM Smucker will pay $5.6 billion in cash and shares.
The Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were modestly higher, at 4.3%.
MENAFN11092023000212011056ID1107048013
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.