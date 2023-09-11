(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Toronto Stocks Edge Higher
J.M. Smucker to buy Hostess for $5.6 billion U.S.
The TSX was trading higher as Health-care stocks pushed the index up in morning trade.
The TSX was ahead 130.96 points Monday morning at 20,205.61.
The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.255 cents at 73.63 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it plans to spend $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion on development capital expenditures next year. Based on the plan, the company says it expects annual average production of 145,000 to 151,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024.
Rogers Communications on Monday launched of a cellphone financing strategy the company says will be a“fundamental shift” in the way customers can purchase their devices. Rogers Mastercard customers will be able to finance phones on a 36- to 48-month plan, with the option to pay them off at any time.
Gold prices rose 0.6% to $1,930 an ounce after losing 0.05% on Friday.
The benchmark oil price stabilized on Monday, holding above $90 a barrel reached last week for the first time in 10 months following fresh Saudi and Russian crude output cuts.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange sank 0.06 points to 581.07.
One of the 12 TSX subgroups was trading in the red Monday, Consumer Discretionary stocks were off 0.17%.
The top gainers were, Health-care up 2.14%, Materials ahead 1.14%, and Financials up 0.80%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stocks on Monday traded in the green while the U.S dollar retreated heading into what could be an unpredictable week for stocks on Wall Street.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 gained about 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied by 0.6%.
Tesla shares jumped more than 7% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock and predicted a significant rally ahead because of breakthroughs with its autonomsoftware.
Qualcomm shares rose more than 3% after the semiconductor company said Monday it will supply Apple with 5G modems for smartphones through 2026.
In other corporate news, Disney shares rose more than 1.6% after CNBC's David Faber reported Monday, citing sources, the media conglomerate and Charter Communications has reached a deal to end their cable blackout fight.
Hostess Brands shares soared on Monday following confirmation that JM Smucker will pay $5.6 billion in cash and shares.
The Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were modestly higher, at 4.3%.
