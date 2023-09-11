Eu Not To Recognize Illegitimate Russian Elections In Captured Ukrainian Territories

That's according to a statement by EU High Representative Josep Borrell , Ukrinform reports with reference to the European Union Delegation in Ukraine.

"We strongly reject this further futile attempt by Russia to legitimise or normalize its illegal military control and attempted annexation of parts of Ukrainian territories, as condemned in the UNGA Resolution adopted on 12 October 2022. It represents yet another manifest violation of international law, including the UN Charter, and Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement emphasizes.

Borrell stressed that the EU does not and will not recognize either the conduct of these so-called "elections" or their results, and that the political leadership of Russia and those involved in their organization will bear responsibility for these illegal actions.

The high representative noted that the illegal "elections" took place took place amidst Russia's forced and illegal granting of passports, including to children, forced transfer and deportation, widespread and systematic violations and abuses of human rights as well as intimidation and increasing repression of Ukrainian citizens by Russia and its illegitimately appointed authorities in the temporary occupied territories of Ukraine.

On the conviction of the European Union, Russia should immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

As reported, the Russian Federation has announced that on September 8-10, 2023, the so-called "elections" to local occupation administrations will be held in the temporarily occupied parts of the territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine, as well as in the AutonomRepublic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that these illegal elections will not have any legal consequences and neither will they lead to a change in the staof the Ukrainian territories captured by the Russian army.