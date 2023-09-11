Russian Army Shells Kizomys Village In Kherson Region - Four 'Arrivals'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, the Russian army attacked the central part of the village of Kizomys. No one was injured.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.
"The Russian army attacked the central part of the village of Kizomys," the statement said.
As noted, at about 12:40 p.m., four 'arrivals' were recorded in the settlement.
In particular, the occupants hit the administrative building. The roof was damaged, as well as windows and doors were smashed by the blast wave and debris.
According to the RMA, there were no casualties among local residents.
As reported, on September 10, the Russian army fired 57 times at the Kherson region, injuring two people.
