Germany Increases Emergency Aid To Ukraine By Eur 20M - Baerbock

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who spoke at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We support Ukraine in its preparation for winter and once again increase emergency humanitarian aid by EUR 20 million, which means that this year alone our humanitarian aid has reached EUR 380 million. We support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression economically, weapon-wise, and humanitarianly. With 22 billion [euros], Germany is Ukraine's second donor in the world," she said.

Baerbock expressed her belief that there were fewer Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure in the summer because Russia is stocking up on missiles ahead of winter – when the strikes will be“more painful.”

The head of the German Foreign Ministry also announced that Germany would build a wind power plant in the Chornobyl exclusion zone.

As reported, Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning with an unannounced visit.