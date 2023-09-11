Near Kupiansk, Ukrainian Border Guards Capture Two Russian Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards operating in the Kupiansk direction stormed an observation point of the Russian invasion forces where they eliminated two invaders and took two more prisoner.
That's according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
"During reconnaissance in the Kupiansk direction, fighters with the Steel Border Assault Brigade discovered an enemy observation post. During the assault, our border guards eliminated two invaders and captured two more," the report reads. Read also: In southern Ukraine, 256.5 sq km already liberated
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces“neutralized” 226 Russian servicemen in the Tavria direction over the past day, taking five of them prisoner.
