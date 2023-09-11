Drone Attack Leaves 200 Consumers Without Gas In Kyiv Region

The Ministry of Energy reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Kyiv region, a gas control point was damaged as a result of a drone attack, which disconnected about 200 consumers from gas supply - these are residents of apartment buildings in one of the settlements. Repair work is ongoing," the statement said.

Some consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions remain without power due to the fighting. At the same time, power engineers have connected about 100 consumers in the Kharkiv region. In particular, the power grid was reconnected to Ukrainians who had been waiting for electricity since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

About 8,000 consumers in Kherson remain without power. Power engineers are working to restore power supply, but repairs are slowed down by shelling.

It is noted that in the Vinnytsia region, a 110 kV overhead line was disconnected for technological reasons, which led to a short-term blackout of two 110 kV substations and the disconnection of 22 thousand consumers. Now everyone is supplied with power. In Dnipro, a 10 kV overhead line was disconnected for technological reasons, leaving about 2,000 consumers without power. Work to restore power supply is ongoing.

As reported, on September 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to implement a plan to protect the energy sector and critical infrastructure from enemy air strikes.