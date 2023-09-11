Drone Attack Leaves 200 Consumers Without Gas In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the weekend, a gas control point in the Kyiv region was damaged due to a drone attack, leaving 200 consumers without gas.
The Ministry of Energy reported this, according to Ukrinform.
"In the Kyiv region, a gas control point was damaged as a result of a drone attack, which disconnected about 200 consumers from gas supply - these are residents of apartment buildings in one of the settlements. Repair work is ongoing," the statement said.
Some consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions remain without power due to the fighting. At the same time, power engineers have connected about 100 consumers in the Kharkiv region. In particular, the power grid was reconnected to Ukrainians who had been waiting for electricity since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
Read also: UN criticizes Russia for pulling from Black Sea Grain Initiative, attack ing Ukraine's grain infrastructure
About 8,000 consumers in Kherson remain without power. Power engineers are working to restore power supply, but repairs are slowed down by shelling.
It is noted that in the Vinnytsia region, a 110 kV overhead line was disconnected for technological reasons, which led to a short-term blackout of two 110 kV substations and the disconnection of 22 thousand consumers. Now everyone is supplied with power. In Dnipro, a 10 kV overhead line was disconnected for technological reasons, leaving about 2,000 consumers without power. Work to restore power supply is ongoing.
Read also: Ihnat tells about night attack : Russia uses drones, anti-radar, guided missiles
As reported, on September 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to implement a plan to protect the energy sector and critical infrastructure from enemy air strikes.
MENAFN11092023000193011044ID1107047943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.