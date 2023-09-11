Russian Troops Shell Outpatient Clinic In Stanislav, Injuring Paramedic



The Kherson Regional Medical Association reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The Russian army shelled an outpatient clinic in the village of Stanislav. The enemy attack damaged the windows and roof of the medical facility," the statement said.

As noted, a paramedic sustained mine-blast trauma and concussion. The victim is being provided with medical aid.

As reported, in the Kherson region, the Russian army attacked the central part of the village of Kizomys, without any casualties.