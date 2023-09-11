Russian Forces Shell Kherson Community, Leaving Civilian Injured

This was announced by the head of the Kherson City Military Adminstration, Roman Mrochko , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 14:00, the Russian occupying forces shelled the village of Sadove in the Kherson territorial community," reads a statement posted on Telegram.

As noted, a 50-year-old man was injured as a result of the strike. He turned to the medics on his own. An additional examination is currently underway on the strike site.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army shelled a dispensary in Kherson region, where a paramedic, 33, and a patient, 63 were injured.