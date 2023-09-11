Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces Get British Apcs From Uwc

The Military Media Center reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"British FV432 armored personnel carriers, as well as trucks and armored vehicles for towing restored for the front, have been handed over to the territorial defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the post reads.

The vehicles for Ukrainian defenders were purchased by the UWC.

The APCs donated by benefactors will additionally be equipped with Ukrainian-made night vision devices.

"We continue our cooperation with the Ukrainian World Congress. In total, we have already received 40 vehicles. At the expense of the Ukrainian World Congress, we also receive medical equipment, variforms of clothing, footwear, power stations, and armored vehicles," said Major General Ihor Tantsiura, Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He thanked the UWC for such assistance. "We will use this equipment to transport personnel to the front line so that servicemen are protected," he added.

According to UWC President Paul Grod, the Unite With Ukraine platform was created to raise funds and purchase the necessary equipment for Ukrainian defenders:

"Currently, the UWC is covering a new need - for reconnaissance drones, armored vehicles. And we are very grateful to all our donors. In more than 60 countries around the world, Ukrainians and Ukraine's friends make donations to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We will continue to do so," he said.