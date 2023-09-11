Umerov, Austin Hold First Phone Call

That's according to a readout of Austin's call with Umerov, Ukrinform reports, citing the website of the U.S. Department of Defense.

"Secretary Austin provided an update on U.S. security assistance efforts and exchanged views with Minister Umerov on priorities to support Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs and capability requirements over the long term," the statement said.

Secretary Austin and Minister Umerov also discussed the agenda for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting to be held next week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

"The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact," the Pentagon said.