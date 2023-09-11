Umerov, Austin Hold First Phone Call

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has congratulated Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on his appointment and reiterated the steadfast U.S. support for Ukraine.
That's according to a readout of Austin's call with Umerov, Ukrinform reports, citing the website of the U.S. Department of Defense.
"Secretary Austin provided an update on U.S. security assistance efforts and exchanged views with Minister Umerov on priorities to support Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs and capability requirements over the long term," the statement said. Read also: Umerov can restart Defense Ministry's work - president
Secretary Austin and Minister Umerov also discussed the agenda for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting to be held next week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
"The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact," the Pentagon said.
