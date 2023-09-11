Shmyhal, Baerbock Discuss Taurus Missiles, Energy, Eu Integration

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Germany is a leader in providing military aid to our country. I thanked them for this at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock," Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, during the meeting, he reaffirmed Ukraine's desire to receive Taucruise missiles as soon as possible.

"It is also important to protect Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure as much as possible. We count on Germany's assistance in strengthening [Ukraine's] air defense system," he added.

Both parties also discussed energy cooperation between the two countries.

Shmyhal said that restoring Ukraine's energy system is a key task. He also thanked Germany for its assistance and the wind power plant project in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

Both politicians also spoke about Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO.

"I thank the German government for supporting the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine and for its unchanging solidarity with our country," Shmyhal said.

Baerbock made a surprise visit to Ukraine early on Monday, September 11.