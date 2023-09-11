Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Attacks In Avdiivka, Marinka, Zaporizhzhia Sectors

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, destroying the enemy and liberating occupied territories step by step," the General Staff said.

According to the report, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out seven strikes on concentrations of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian invaders. Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces, in turn, hit five enemy artillery pieces.

On Monday, Russian forces carried out ten missile strikes, 46 airstrikes and 37 MLRS attacks on the positions of the defense forces and populated areas. In particular, last night, the invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 one-way attack UAVs.

Civilian casualties and damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were recorded because of enemy attacks.