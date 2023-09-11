Counteroffensive: Ukrainian Troops Advance By 50-200 Meters Per Day

Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the defense forces of the Tavria sector, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to him, as a result of assault actions, Ukrainian soldiers have made gains near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, in the last few days.

"At this stage, we advance by 50-100-200 meters per day. Sometimes [we advance] by kilometers. And sometimes there is no movement at all, because you need to get a foothold and protect the personnel," Shtupun said.

When asked whether there is a feeling on the battlefield that more Russians have been sent to the Zaporizhzhia sector and, in general, to this area of hostilities, Shtupun noted that they were constantly moving reserves because they were losing personnel.

According to him, Russian troops are being moved from some temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and from Russia, because they need to replenish the losses they constantly suffer.

"Also, the enemy unsuccessfully tries to regain lost positions or tries to distract our units. They use their airborne troops in defense, but they usually send some territorial troops and so-called assault squads into the assaults," he said.

He added that since the beginning of the Ukrainian offensive, soldiers from the Tavria operational-strategic group have already liberated more than 255 square kilometers of Ukrainian land.