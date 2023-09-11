Fierce Battles Raging In Kupiansk-Lyman Sector: Over 500 Enemy Strikes Per Day

The relevant statement was made by Illia Yevlash, the Head of the Press Service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Yevlash, Russians are bringing up reserves there and forming the new units from the remnants of those defeated by Ukraine's Defense Forces. The enemy continues to attack, seeking for the weak spots in Ukraine's layered defense, but has no success.

“Over the past day, the enemy has struck our positions with different artillery more than 500 times and used aircraft 20 times, both tactical and army. But, all missiles missed the targets,” Yevlash told.

In his words, 65 Russian invaders have been eliminated in the above directions over the past day. Additionally, Ukrainian forces destroyed Russia's BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle, 120mm mortar, three unmanned aerial vehicles, and motor vehicles used to carry Russian ammunition and personnel.

Russian occupiers continue launching strikes near the Serebrianske forestry, Synkivka, Bilohorivka, Berestove, and attacking Siversk, Verkhniokamiansk and Novoiehorivka. Fierce battles are underway.

Yevlash emphasized that enemy troops had failed to achieve success thanks to Ukraine's well-thought defense lines, fortifications, mine barriers, as well as the coordinated actions of Ukrainian defenders.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

