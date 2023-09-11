Commander Syrskyi Shows How Afu Destroy Russian Equipment Near Soledar

The relevant video was posted by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Near Soledar, Ukrainian warriors continue destroying the occupiers' equipment. The video shows the results of the concerted actions of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade's aerial reconnaissance officers and their comrades from other units,” Syrskyi wrote.

A reminder that Ukraine's Defense Forces had already liberated 49 square kilometers from Russian occupiers in the Bakhmut direction.

Video: Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Telegram