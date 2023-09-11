Food Cargo From Russian Red Cross Society Lingers For Entry To Azerbaijan's Khankendi

The cargo was to be delivered by the Aghdam-Khankendi road to the Armenian residents in Karabakh. For the second day, a heavy truck is waiting in Bard. Separatists in Karabakh are the reason for the delay in delivery. According to other information, such a delay arose as a result of pressure from the International Committee of the Red Cross and the West on the Russian Red Cross Society.

According to available information, a food cargo of the International Committee of the Red Cross is waiting on the territory of Armenia, near the Lachin border checkpoint. Despite the fact that the Azerbaijani side is ready to ensure its passage across the border in accordance with its legislation, the separatists do not want to accept this cargo either, since in this case the cargo of the International Committee of the Red Cross will have to enter the Aghdam road towards Askeran, and they are against it.

The separatists' behavior is obviously completely inadequate. They do not intend to accept cargo from either Russia or the International Committee of the Red Cross.

At the initiative of the Russian government and in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, the food cargo and other cargo were sent by the Russian Red Cross Society to meet the food needs of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan.