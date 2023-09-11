Food Cargo From Russian Red Cross Society Lingers For Entry To Azerbaijan's Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BARDA, Azerbaijan, September 11. A
food cargo from the Russian Red Cross Society is still waiting for
passage to Khankendi, Trend' s
Karabakh bureau reports.
The cargo was to be delivered by the Aghdam-Khankendi
road to the Armenian residents in Karabakh. For the second day, a
heavy truck is waiting in Bard. Separatists in Karabakh are the
reason for the delay in delivery. According to other information,
such a delay arose as a result of pressure from the International
Committee of the Red Cross and the West on the Russian Red Cross
Society.
According to available information, a food cargo of
the International Committee of the Red Cross is waiting on the
territory of Armenia, near the Lachin border checkpoint. Despite
the fact that the Azerbaijani side is ready to ensure its passage
across the border in accordance with its legislation, the
separatists do not want to accept this cargo either, since in this
case the cargo of the International Committee of the Red Cross will
have to enter the Aghdam road towards Askeran, and they are against
it.
The separatists' behavior is obviously completely
inadequate. They do not intend to accept cargo from either Russia
or the International Committee of the Red Cross.
At the initiative of the Russian government and in
accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the
Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society,
the food cargo and other cargo were sent by the Russian Red Cross
Society to meet the food needs of the Armenian residents living in
the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan.
