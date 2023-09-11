Us Doesn't Recognize So-Called Presidential Elections In Karabakh - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. doesn't
recognize so-called "presidential elections" in Karabakh,State
Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on
September 11, Trend reports.
"As we have said in the past, we do not recognize Karabakh as an
"independent" and "sovereign state" and therefore we do not
recognize the "results" of those so-called "presidential elections"
that were announced over the last few days," he said.
Miller noted that the United States will continue to strongly
support efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve outstanding
issues through direct dialogue.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the
international community to strongly condemn the so-called
"elections".
As noted in the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry,
the holding of the so-called "elections" once again clearly shows
that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which has taken
steps to preserve the staquo and continue its occupation
policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the
contrary, have taken the path of provocations and escalating the
situation.
