Armenians Commit Another Staged Provocation: Karabakh Separatists Display Their“Flag” At Euro 2024 (Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11 . The Armenians
do not miss a single opportunity to make themselves a laughing
stock by staging cheap provocations, Trend reports.
This time they interrupted the match with the Croatian national
team at EURO 2024.
Thus, fans of the Armenian national team launched a drone over
the field with a so-called“flag” of Karabakh separatists.
