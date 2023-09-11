Monday, 11 September 2023 11:44 GMT

Armenians Commit Another Staged Provocation: Karabakh Separatists Display Their“Flag” At Euro 2024 (Video)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11 . The Armenians do not miss a single opportunity to make themselves a laughing stock by staging cheap provocations, Trend reports.

This time they interrupted the match with the Croatian national team at EURO 2024.

Thus, fans of the Armenian national team launched a drone over the field with a so-called“flag” of Karabakh separatists.

