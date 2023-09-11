Monday, 11 September 2023 11:42 GMT

Deputy Fm Meets Us Charge D'affairs In Kuwait


9/11/2023 3:04:43 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met Monday withCharge d'Affairs in Kuwait, James Holtsnider.
During the meeting, both sides touched on matters of mutual interest. (end)
