India, Uk Agree To Deepen Economic, Financial Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- India and the UK agreed on Monday to enhance economic and financial cooperation.
The Indian Ministry of Fiance said in a statement that the 12th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue, held in New Delhi today, agreed to deepen economic and financial cooperation between the two sides.
Indian Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman headed the Indian delegation while Chancellor of the Exchequer, UK Jeremy Hunt headed the British delegation.
"India and UK reiterated the commitment to deepen their collaboration on financial services, building on each other's strengths and supporting mutual aspirations towards financial inclusion and sustainable development," the finance ministry statement said.
The dialogue focused on enhancement of the knowledge exchange, cooperation and support between India and UK to further the infrastructure development priorities and sustainable finance towards long-term growth objectives.
Both the countries also announced India-UK Infrastructure Finance Bridge. The initiative aims to leverage expertise and investment in support of India's National Infrastructure Pipeline. Both sides also discussed enhancing mutual cooperation on macroeconomic and multilateral issues. (end) atk.aa
