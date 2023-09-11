Libya: 2,000 People Dead, Thousands Missing Due To Storm Daniel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The death toll from the floods that swept several cities in eastern Libya surged to more than 2,000, while thousands are still missing, said Acting Libyan Prime Minister Osama Hammad Monday.
In a press release, Hammad stressed that several residential neighborhoods disappeared after the floods swept them into the sea along with thousands of their residents, describing the situation as catastrophic.
Yesterday, the Mediterranean storm Daniel swept several regions in eastern Libya, most notably the cities of Al-Bayda, Al-Marj, Sousse and Derna. (end)
ksk.aa
MENAFN11092023000071011013ID1107047884
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.