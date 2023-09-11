Kuwait Foreign Ministry Voices Sorrow Over Libya's Storm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait expressed Monday sympathy and solidarity with Libya regarding the storm and floods that swept Eastern Libya claiming lives of thousands of people and wounding many others.
Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to the victims' families, wishing the injured s speedy recovery. (end)
