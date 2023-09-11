Kremlin Confirms North Korea Leader To Visit Russia Soon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled to visit Russia soon to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday, without specifying a date.
The North Korean leader will be in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok in the coming days, while Putin is already there to attend an economic forum, according to a post on the Kremlin's official website.
In April of 2019, the North Korean leader visited Vladiovostok where he held talks with Putin. (end)
as.nam
