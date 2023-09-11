India, Saudi Arabia Ink Eight Pacts, Pledge To Boost Ties Through Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- India and Saudi Arabia on Monday signed eight agreements to cement bilateral ties.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud held extensive talks on energy, trade, investment and other issues of mutual concern in the meeting of India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.
After the talks Modi said that Saudi Arabia is one of India's most important strategic partners and the partnership is crucial for stability and welfare of region and world.
Both the sides discussed a number of issues including energy, defence, security, transportation, tourism, culture, space and semiconductor. Cooperation in the fields of education, critical minerals, food security and people to people relationship also came up for discussion.
They also underlined the importance of early finalisation of a proposed FTA between India and thr GCC. The agreements between India and Saudi Arabia are in the fields of energy, renewable energy, digitalization and electronic manufacturing, anti-corruption, investment, Small and Medium Enterprises Banks, and desalination.
They aslo welcomed India-Middle East-Europe Corridor that was launched on the sidelines of G20 Summit to connect India to Europe through the Middle East.
Modi stated that the "corridor will not only connect the two countries, but will also strengthen economic cooperation, energy development and digital connectivity between Asia, West Asia and Europe."
The Crown Prince who arrived in New Delhi to participate in the G20 summit is on a three day state visit to India. Mohammed Bin Salman who also met President Droupadi Murmu was accorded ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. (end)
