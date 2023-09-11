Erdogan: Thaw In Turkiye-Egypt Relations Helps Contain Regional Crises

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The recent upgrade in diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Egypt is a step forward towards resolving regional crises, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, citing Syria as among the biggest beneficiaries.
As ties between Anakra and Cairo continue to warm, he said boosting bilateral trade will be a by-product of the thaw in ties, paving the way for greater cooperation between the two countries.
On efforts to rekindle the Black Sea Grain initiative, Erdogan said he plans on holding talks on the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ahead of the UN General Assembly where he the UN-brokered agreement to feature heavily on the agenda.
He struck an optimistic tone on whether such efforts would succeed, saying more cooperation with Moscow and Qatar would help ensure the delivery of some 33 million tonnes of grain to countries most in need. (end)
