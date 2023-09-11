Death Toll Of Libya Floods Rises To 2000 Fatalities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 11 (Petra) - The death toll from the floods that swept through the Libyan city of Derna alone has risen to more than 2,000 fatalities and thousands missing.
Neighborhoods disappeared after the floods swept them to the sea along with thousands of their residents, according to the Libyan News Agency.
The situation is catastrophic and unprecedented in Libya, the agency added.
The Libyan authorities urged medical staff and medical support personnel to go to Derna immediately to provide assistance.
The Ministry of Interior said that the number of missing people due to the floods exceeded 5,000.
The Mediterranean storm "Daniel" on Sunday swept several areas in eastern Libya, including the cities of Al-Bayda, Al-Marj, Sousse, and Derna.
