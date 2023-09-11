Death Toll Of Morocco Earthquake Rise To 2681

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) -- Death toll of the earthquake that struck the Al Haouz province in central Morohas risen to 2681 deaths, 2,530 of them were buried, and 2681 injuries.
The number of deaths reached 1,591 in Al Haouz Province and 809 in Taroudant, while no new deaths were recorded in each of the prefectures and provinces of Chichaoua, Ouarzazate, Marrakesh, Azilal, Agadir Idaoutnan, Greater Casablanca, Youssoufia and Tinghir, Maghreb Arabe Press cited a Moroccan Ministry of Interior statement as saying.
The statement added that the authorities are continuing their efforts to rescue and evacuate the wounded, take care of the injured, and mobilize all necessary capabilities to address the effects of this tragedy.
