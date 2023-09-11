Justice Minister Receives Iom Regional Director

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 11 (Petra) -- Chairman of the National Committee for the Prevention of Human Trafficking and Minister of Justice, Ahmad Ziyadat, on Monday received Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Adel Bilbeisi, Head of the IOM's International Mission in Jordan, Tima Kourt, and the accompanying delegation.
In the meeting, Ziyadat stressed Jordan's keenness on cooperation, coordination and partnership in enhancing the human rights system in varifields and providing the necessary measures to combat human trafficking.
He pointed out to efforts to improve the anti-human trafficking response, including amendments brought by the draft law amending the Human Trafficking Law.
These amendments, Ziyadat explained, prioritize protection to victims of human trafficking.
He also mentioned the launch of a national referral mechanism to deal with victims of human trafficking in accordance with international best practices, and the development of an anti-human trafficking national strategy, which includes themes, goals and activities to provide countering mechanisms.
Bilbeisi voiced IOM's readiness to provide all means of support to Jordan in this field.
