Environment Minister Receives Us Ambassador

Amman, Sept. 11 (Petra)-- Minister of Environment, Muawieh Radaideh, on Monday met with U.S. Ambassador to Jordan, Yael Lempert.
The meeting covered cooperation and coordination between the two sides in the environmental field and climate action.
Radaideh briefed Lempert on Jordan's key achievements in environmental protection, and environmental and climatic challenges facing the Kingdom and the region.
He touched on the Climate and Refugees NeInitiative launched by His Majesty King Abdullah at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27.
He also spoke about to the Ministry of Environment's preparations to participate in the Climate Ambition Summit during the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly and the COP28 Climate Change Conference of the Parties, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates later this year.
