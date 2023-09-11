Interior Minister, Iom Regional Director Discuss Refugees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 11 (Petra) -- Minister of Interior, Mazen Faraya, met Monday with International Organization for Migration (IOM) Middle East and North Africa Regional Director Othman Al-Balbeisi, and IOM chief of mission Jordan, Tajma Kurt.
Faraya spoke about Jordan's role as a pillar of regional stability and key partner of the United Nations in addressing regional and international crises, as it dealt with the Syrian refugee issue on behalf of the world countries despite scarce resources and a sharp drop in international aid to the national plan to respond to the Syrian refugee crisis.
The Syrian crisis, he said, has strained the kingdom's natural, economic, health and educational resources as well as the infrastructure and water and energy sectors as a result of growing pressure on these resources.
The minister pointed out that the issue of migration is a priority official bodies are addressing through the migration governance project for which the ministry and concerned parties had established a unified database to identify migration forms.
He noted the deep strategic relations between Jordan and the IOM, pointing to the Kingdom's support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
For his part, Al-Bilbeisi commended Jordan as a host of Syrian refugees despite economic hardship and challenges posed to the Kingdom, and referred to the "strategic and important" partnership with the Kingdom.
