Higher Education Council Puts Caps On Medicine, Dentistry Enrollment

Amman, Sept 11 (Petra) -- The Higher Education Council Monday announced a gradual timeframe setting the number of admissions in medical and dentistry disciplines in public universities for the years 2023-2024 and on to 2027-2028.
Under the plan, which was endorsed at a meeting chaired by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Muhafzah, 1,000 students will be admitted in human medicine studies, distributed as follows: University of Jordan (UoJ) 200, Yarmouk University 150, Mutah University 150, Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) 200, Hashemite University (HU) 150, and Balqa Applied University 150.
The Council also said that 300 students will be enrolled in the dentistry faculties of UoJ, JUST and HU, 100 each (after the Hashemite University obtains special accreditation).
In the 2024-2025 academic year, only 800 students will be admitted in the medicine major in all public universities, and admissions to dentistry faculties will be reduced by 20 percent.
As for the academic year 2025-2026 and beyond, only 640 students will be enrolled in medicine in all Jordanian universities, and there will be a 20 percent reduction in dentistry admission numbers for the year 2025-2026 only.
The Higher Education Council stressed that the decision came to control the quality of higher education outputs, particularly in these two key specializations, and safeguard the reputation of Jordanian universities through abiding by the capacities of universities and check current increases in admission numbers.
The Council highlighted the need to cut the number of graduates in these two specializations to curb unemployment among them in the future.
