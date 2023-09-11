Lirium Selected To Power Digital Nft Access For Galicia, One Of Argentina's Leading Banks

Lirium's white label solution will give Galicia clients quick and easy access to NFTs using the Polygon network, the most proven way to build and scale apps on Ethereum.

Lirium first launched its turnkey digital assets access solution in Argentina a year ago with Grupo Galicia as its first client.

Argentina is a country with significant potential for the adoption of alternative digital asset products.

Lirium founder and CEO FederMurrone said, "We are extremely proud and pleased to partner with Grupo Galicia, to provide the clients of its bank with easy and convenient access to the world of NFTs, using our regulated platform. Latin America is ready for the adoption of mainstream cryptocurrencies, and Lirium provides simple, fast and safe channels to support the next wave of adoption by a broader demographic."

In turn, Ariel Sánchez, Director of the Investment Portfolio at BaGalicia said, "We are pleased to generate and deliver the first BaGalicia NFTs to our clients. It is in our DNA to learn and innovate, and we are proudly bringing the Blockchain technology to our clients to provide new and better solutions for their everyday transactions. Digital tools allow for new possibilities, and we want to accompany our clients in the adoption of this technology. We want to express our thanks to Lirium's team for supportingin this new challenge and helpingmake these ideas become reality."

With local settlement as a priority, Lirium has entered into agreements with partners in the region to provide a B2B solution for varicryptocurrency use cases. Additional countries can be added rapidly for local currency settlement, as Lirium has already developed the tech and regulatory rails needed for swift new market rollout, whileDollar, EUR and GBP settlement is immediately available after API integration with its client.

The company provides bank-level oversight of digital asset transactions, including license controls, stringent risk management and security, with fund safeguarding, data protection and fraud prevention as priorities. Lirium's back-end plug-and-play, fully adaptable API, allows financial entities to retain full control of end-customer experience without adding any additional regulatory or operational complexities. Lirium extends its full license functionalities to clients, providing treasury, liquidity, custodial, insurance, and full operational and regulatory compliance coverage.

Lirium AG owns three international licenses: exchange services, qualified custodian and pricing services, enabling it to provide crypto-as-a-service regulated and compliant services globally. Lirium's current foand expertise is in cryptocurrencies in Latin America. However, it intends to further expand regionally and build the legal and tech rails for local provision, transaction and settlement of current and future locally relevant digital asset ecosystem (DAE) products and services.

Founded in 2020 by former Xapo, Lemon Wallet and Patagon teams, Lirium's founders and senior management have a proven track record in fast-scaling crypto, large volume operations and secure administration, having built one of the most relevant and well-respected bitcoin wallets in the world.

Latin America has significant smartphone and digital wallet penetration, as well as crypto awareness with considerable latent demand. Users in the region understand the advantages of a digital asset refuge. At least one in three Latin Americans have purchased crypto and almost one fifth1 does so regularly.

About Lirium

Lirium is a registered digital asset technology and infrastructure company with a European license which leverages its founders' proven fast-scaling track record to provide a full-coverage turnkey infrastructure solution for local provision, transaction and settlement of digital financial, tokenized and other assets. The company, registered in Liechtenstein, holds FMA (Financial Market Authority) issued licenses to provide three types of services including crypto buy/sell, custody and pricing, allowing it to be a market maker that can supply best pricing and liquidity to an existing financial institution customer base globally. Lirium's initial fois Latin America, where it is building the regional infrastructure and local settlement rails for local provision, transaction and settlement of current and future locally relevant products and services. It is also developing an accretive presence in other high growth potential Emerging Markets. Its low-cost, rapidly scalable business model optimizes gains through a pricing structure that mitigates risk related to crypto asset price fluctuation exposure. This enables traditional banks, digital wallets and native digital crypto players to quickly and safely offer their clients local, compliant and low risk access to cryptocurrencies and locally relevant financial products while retaining full control of the end-customer experience.

1. Source: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexand Peru, survey N=520, 90% confidence at country level, Aug 2022, AMI, Americas Market Intelligence

To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE Lirium AG