Thousands Expected To Attend 2023 International Faith Conference Hosted By Bill Winston Ministries

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drs. Bill and Veronica Winston, along with Bill Winston Ministries, are hosting their 29th Annual International Faith Conference (IFC) in Forest Park, Illinois, September 10 – 15, 2023. For six days, world-renowned speakers and musical artists will impact the lives of men, women and young people on the camof Living World Christian Center and online, by reconnecting them with and elevating their faith. Thousands of attendees – in-person and online – are anticipated to participate in the six-day conference.

Attendees from all over the world will enjoy a hybrid event experience of in-person and virtual fellowship, faith-based entertainment and healing services, and more. The conference will feature prominent speakers each day, including Dr. Winston:





Bishop Tudor Bismark:

An apostolic voice to the nations. Since 1989, he has been serving as an apostolic father and mentor to ministries all over the world. He serves as the senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Dr. Paul Enenche : Founder and Senior Pastor at Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, Nigeria. Along with having written many inspirational books, Dr. Enenche also publishes the monthly devotional called "The Seeds of Destiny," and is the host of the popular television and radio series, Destiny Encounter.

Dr. Jesse

Duplantis:

Dynamic evangelist and guest speaker at church meetings, conventions, seminars, Bible colleges, and Christian television programs all over the world.

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez:

Popular international speaker and president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), the nation's largest Hispanic Christian organization representing millions of Evangelicals and more than 40,000 U.S. churches.

Pastor Cash

Luna: Guatemalan televangelist who is the founder and pastor of the Casa de Dios, one of the largest megachurches in Latin America. Pastor Luna has authored several books in the Spanish language as well as In Honor of the Holy Spirit: He is Someone, Not Something, and Not By Sight: Only Faith Opens Your Eyes.

Pastor

Shun McBride: Pastor McBride is a captivating and sought-after inspirational speaker delivering a profound message of hope, healing, and deliverance. With a dynamic blend of candid wit and authenticity, she embarks on a mission to liberate the captives – not just in the physical realm but mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and even financially. Dr. Bill Winston: Conference host, senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center, globally renowned ministry and business leader, CEO, and entrepreneur, will minister on Friday.

Guest musical artists include Todd Dulaney , Bebe Winans , Micah Stampley , Donald Lawrence & Company, Kim Stratton , Leslie Ruiz , and Jekalyn Carr .

A women's event:

DIVINELY HER will be held on Wednesday, September 13

at 10 am (CST). A heavenly encounter for women who desire to experience God's presence in every area of their lives, this one-of-a-kind event is designed for every woman to unwind, learn, and elevate higher into their divine purpose.

This year's keynote speaker is Pastor Shun McBride. Kim Stratton

will be the featured musical artist. Tickets for DIVINELY HER include brunch and are $25. Register by visiting ifc.billwinston.org.

The IFC Kidz Children's Church will be open during the IFC Conference for kids ages 3-12 for individuals and families hoping to attend in person. Registration for in-person attendance will be onsite only at the Children's Church and begins at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and 6:00 p.m. during the week.

The conference will begin on Sunday, September 10 at 6:00 p.m. at Living World Christian Center, located at 7600 W. Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, Illinois.

Monday through Friday the conference starts at 7:00 p.m. (CST). The conference is free and open to the public.

For more information about the conference, attendee registration, hotel recommendations, a full-schedule, speaker roster and more, please visit .

Kayla Tucker Adams; KTA Media Group, [email protected] ; 214-403-9852 cell

