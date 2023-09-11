NEW YORK, 11th September, 2023 (WAM) – Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi-based global sovereign investor, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Blue Owl Capital (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager.

The partnership was established with a $1 billion commitment to Blue Owl's Credit platform and will initially foon its Technology Lending strategy, which provides financing solutions for a broad range of technology and software companies.

"We are proud to form a strategic partnership with a high-performing and renowned investor such as Mubadala," said Doug Ostrover, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Blue Owl. "This mandate reflects the depth of our direct lending capabilities within the technology sector and our ability to deliver differentiated solutions that enable our clients to meet their investment objectives. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Mubadala as we work together to drive value across our strategy."

Fabrizio Bocciardi, Head of Credit Investments at Mubadala, added,“We are very pleased to partner with Blue Owl as we expand our credit investment strategy into technology lending. Private credit has become an integral part of the financing solutions available to support corporate growth and there is an increasing demand for debt capital from well-established and high-growth software and technology businesses, which typically have leading market positions, resilient customer base and strong financial fundamentals. As a leader in the technology lending space, Blue Owl is well-positioned to capitalise on both current and future opportunities. We look forward to working with the Blue Owl team to realize the significant benefits of this partnership.”

Since 2009, Mubadala's Credit Investments unit has been investing in private debt opportunities, with a foon direct lending to middle market and large cap companies across a variety of industries and asset classes. Geographically, the unit's fohas primarily been on North America and Europe, but has recently been strengthening its exposure in the rapidly growing Asia Pacific credit market.

