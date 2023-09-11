Uae Expresses Solidarity With Libya And Offers Condolences Over Storm Victims

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Libya over the victims of the floods caused by Storm Daniel, resulting in numerdeaths and injuries, and causing severe damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the State of Libya and its people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.