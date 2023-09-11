Sid To Invest Egp 10Bn In Egypt's Real Estate Market

The announcement was made during a roundtable held by SID, where its Chairperson Mohamed Sultan explained the company's vision and goals. He said that SID aims to establish and manage solid alliances with both local and international partners, including financial institutes, investors, landlords, service providers, and operators. He added that these collaborations will enable SID to deliver exceptional urban real estate products that cater to the diverse needs of all customers.

He also said that SID has contributed to the establishment of Investmentors, Riders Construction Company, as its construction arm, and Sultan Studios, as its interior design and landscape arm. He said that these entities will help SID to ensure its success with its partners and to achieve greater return on investment (ROI).

He revealed that SID plans to launch several projects in Egypt, with an investment value of more than EGP 10bn, and that will create about 10,000 direct and indirect jobs. He said that SID's ambition is to become a renowned developer, both inside and outside Egypt, by participating in urban development across Egypt, the MENA region, and Africa.

He concluded by introducing the company's first project, Crown Central, which is a cooperation between SID, Investmentors, and Palm Hills Developments, the general developer and landlord. He said that Crown Central is a state-of-the-art commercial and administrative project that will offer its clients a high-quality and innovative environment.