Al Maher Contracts Era Egypt To Market Nexus Industrial Park In New Cairo

The company has contracted with ERA Real Estate Egypt, a leading real estate marketing and management company, to market and manage the project. The company has also contracted with Okoplan Consulting Engineers, a reputable engineering consultancy firm, to design and supervise the project.

NeIndustrial Park is the first integrated logistics industrial complex in New Cairo, which provides industrial warehousing units that suit the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The project comprises 200 units, including industrial, commercial, and administrative units with spaces ranging from 300 to 600 sqm. The project also offers a commercial area and administrative offices that meet all the needs of the customers, including manufacturers, real estate investors, and entrepreneurs.

Hamed Maher, Managing Director of Al Maher Developments, said that the project is an addition to the real estate market, as it will fill the gap for industrial and storage units, especially small ones. He said that there is a high demand from factories for small spaces. He added that the company decided to move towards industrial and logistical development in 2019.

Ahmed El Refaey, Managing Director of ERA Real Estate, said that the company will undertake the entire marketing and management process for NeIndustrial Park. He said that the project offers a unique experience to its clients, as it features digital and technical enhancements.

Tamer Elkhorazaty, Chairperson of Okoplan Consulting Engineers, said that NeIndustrial Park will be developed throughout 3 to 4 years. He said that the project will have state-of-the-art design and quality standards.

