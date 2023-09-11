The Ai Eye Podcast: Watching Ai Breaking News (Nasdaqgs: Nvda) (Nasdaqgs: Nice)

Today's podcast is sponsored by Fintech Company AppTech Payments Corp. (NasdaqCM:APCX ).

The AI Eye - Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence

NVIDIA Corporation (NasdaqGS:NVDA ) has announced an extensive collaboration with Tata Group to deliver AI computing infrastructure and platforms for developing AI solutions. According to the press release, both firms will collaborate "to build an AI supercomputer powered by the next-generation NVIDIA® GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip to achieve performance that is best in class." Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said:

"The global generative AI race is in full steam. Data centers worldwide are shifting to GPU computing to build energy-efficient infrastructure to support the exponential demand for generative AI.

We are delighted to partner with Tata as they expand their cloud infrastructure service with NVIDIA AI supercomputing to support the exponential demand of generative AI startups and processing of large language models."

NICE Ltd. (NasdaqGS:NICE ) is launching its Financial Crime & Compliance Risk Management Roadshow set to travel across five key U.S. cities throughout the fall season. This show, according to the press release, will foon FRAML, the impact of real-time payments, and Next Gen AI trends and solutions being launched in the market today. Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize, said:

"Providing an opportunity to network with peers and subject matter experts, our industry-leading events will explore the ways that NICE Actimize's AI-infused solutions provide a pathway to success. NICE Actimize's fraud and anti-money laundering roundtables will address today's challenges while helping financial institutions plan effective strategies for the future."

Global AI Market to Reach $293.56B by 2030

A report published by Polaris Market Research finds that the global market for artificial intelligence is projected to grow from $51.5 billion USD in 2021 to $293.56 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3 percent in the forecast period. The following excerpt from the report's description outlines some key factors influencing the market's growth:

"...the rise in market demand for intelligent systems to increase efficiency and productivity is pushing the growth of the global artificial intelligence market. Technological progressions in the artificial intelligence market, such as rapid speech and natural language processing, are affirmatively influencing the growth of the market. Artificial intelligence, frequently called machine intelligence, is a field of computer science that concentrates on advancing and managing technology that can learn to make choices and independently execute transactions on behalf of humans."

