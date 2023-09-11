(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) World title for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing after Fuji win





Toyota City, Japan, Sep 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing earned a thrilling one-two victory on home ground in the 6 Hours of Fuji to clinch the manufacturers' title in the penultimate race of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season.







Mikenway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez took victory in their #7 GR010 HYBRID after an epic Hypercar battle with Porsche, earning maximum points andnfirming TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's fifthnsecutive manufacturers' World Championship.In front of a rrd 54,700 crowd, Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawapleted a perfect result by taking snd place in their #8 GR010 HYBRID, finishing t 39.119secs behind.The #7 car's fourth win of 2023 keeps their drivers' World Championship challenge alive going into the seventh and final race, with the #8 crew now holding a 15-point lead and a maximum of 39 remaining.A one-two victory after locking out the front row in qualifying does not reflect the full story of an incredibly close race at the front, whichw the GR010 HYBRIDs battling through the field and only taking the lead in the fifth hour.At the start, Mike was hed down to third and Sebastien fell to sixth he was being hit by the #50 Ferrari at a chaotic turn one. When racing resumed after a first-lapfety car, Mike was then edged off track whilst fighting for snd and dropped to fourth while Sebastien overtook the #2 Cadillac for fifth.An exciting battle between World Championshipntenders TOYOTA GAZOO Racing and Ferrariw the GR010 HYBRIDse out on top. Mike and Sebastien both fought their way past the two Ferraris and, when the leading #6 Porsche pitted for fuel, the #7 led from the #8 after the first hour.The pressure at the front increased after the first driver changes, which came around the two-hour mark. Jose immediately set the fastest lap of the race and closed to within striking distance of the #6 Porsche during a charging stint, with Ryo also closing the gap in the third-placed #8.Jose relentlessly looked for a way past the leader and soon the top three were separated by barely a snd after a string of fast laps from Ryo, who eventually passed Jose before making a bold overtake for the lead at the end of the fourth hour.A few minutes later, the final driver changesw Brendon take over in the lead, with Kamui a close snd. Kamui was the fastest car on track and soon took the lead, stretching his advantage as Brendon fended off brief pressure from the #6 Porsche into the final hour of the race.Kamuintrolled the final stages and took the chequered flag after 229 laps to earn TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's ninth win in 10 races at Fuji Speedway and extend the team's unbeaten streak which stretches back to 2016. Brendon crossed the line in snd for the #8 crew.After leading the team throughout the weekend, Toyota President and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe Chairman Kojito joined the drivers to celebrate a hard-earned victory, and world title, on the podium. The season willnclude with the 8 Hours of Bahrain on 4 November.President KojitoTogether with our Japanese fans and partners who support our challenge in WEC, at the 6 Hours of Fuji, the sixth round of the season, the #7 car won from pole position and the #8 carpleted a one-two victory. To make the victory even more special, we also secured the manufacturers' World Championship. Thank you to everyone who supported to achieve this.Today, many fans were watching the race and waving TGR flags. I myself was watching the race from the pit, and it was very reassuring to see the entiastic support and smiling faces of everyone in the grandstand directly in front of me, even though the race was so tough. I think it was a great source of euragement for the team to take on the challenges of this race, so I really appreciate all our fans here.What I realized at this race was the team strength that has been built under Team Principal Kamui. Bece they are able tomunicate on a daily basis, they can think for themselves and act independently for the benefit of the team. Thebination of such actions by each individual gave the strength to win the close battle in the end.The turning point this year for the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WEC team was the dppointment at Le Mans, and Chairman Toyoda's words: "I want my team to play sports." Chairman Toyoda's thoughts were embedded in this team and ignited their spirit. At our home race, I think we were able to demonstrate the true strength of one team that we have been striving for since then.This weekend, not only were the WEC teampeting but also the All Japan Rally Teampeted in their own championship in Hokkaido with Morizo, and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRT drove in Greece in the World Rally Championship. Although the fields ofpetition are different, what we all have inmon is our desire to bring more smiles to people's faces through motorsport. I want tonvey the appeal of carsing all five senses. We want to improve our cars through motorsport and make our tomers happy. With this idea as our starting point, we willntinue to take on the challenge of creating more smiles through WEC.We willntinue to fight with all our might as one team in the next round in Bahrain, the final race of the season.P.S.Ritomo Miyata, who had the last-minute chance to join the race with Kessel Racing, showed a great performance on the world stage in his first WEC appearance.ngratulations on getting third place and a podium! Thank you to everyone at Kessel Racing for giving Ritomo this valuable opportunity to take on the challenge, and to Mr. Takeshi Kimura for reaching out to with this opportunity.President, Toyota MotorrporationChairman of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing EuropeKojitoKamui Kobayashi (Team Principal and driver, car #7):"To finish one-two was our target and it was not easy but our pace was brilliant. Thanks to the team for their hard work, and thanks to Toyota and our partners for being part of this. I was really happy to see so many TOYOTA GAZOO Racing flags around the track; I truly appreciate the big support from the fans. It was a difficult race, especially after the start when we lost some positions. It is very challenging to overtake Hypercars here and lapping the other cars was also hard, but we handled the situation well, we did what we needed to do, and the team really helped the drivers. We're really happy to win the title at our home race. It has been a big challenge this season, but we had a fast car and a strong team, we didn't make mistakes and the drivers did a great job. Our first target was to win the manufacturers' title and we will celebrate this. The next step is the drivers' title, our car is a bit behind in the points standings, but we will work hard and do everything we can in Bahrain."Mikenway (Driver, car #7):"It's a great day for the team. We came here wanting a one-two to wrap up the manufacturers' championship and we did that. It wasn't easy, it was hard fought, and we had to really scrap for position but it's nice to get the result. Jose and Kamui did an awesome job. It was a tough race for all of and each of had moments when it was difficult to overtake. Our pace looked close with Porsche, so we knew we had a real race on our hands. We had to bide our time and once Kamui got clear it was okay. All our car crew and engineers did a stellar job, not t this weekend but all season.ngratulations to everyone at TOYOTA GAZOO Racing on the manufacturers' title, now let's try to get the drivers' title in Bahrain."Jose Maria Lopez (Driver, car #7):"It feels good to win at Fuji, our fourth win of an incredible year for car #7. I am happy to get the manufacturers' championship for the team as well.ngratulations to the team here in Japan, at Higashi-Fuji andlogne; there are so many people behind this project who make this possible. I am very proud to be part of this group. Kamui and Mike drove a fantastic race. I am pretty happy with my race, but it was hard to pass the Porsche and my front tyres eventually gave up. The important thing was to stay close enough so Kamuiuld fight back. He had the pace and once he got to the front he never looked back. We are still in the fight for the drivers' championship, so now I am looking forward to Bahrain."Sebastien Buemi (Driver, car #8):"It's a perfect team result, everyone did a great job and now we can enjoy winning the manufacturers' World Championship. It was such a tight race; I am sure the fans will have enjoyed that. Our car lost position at the start and then we lost timeing through the other Hypercars, so we decided tove a bit of fuel. Then Ryo had a very strong stint to put back inntention, but it was an amazing race from car #7,ngratulations to them."Brendon Hartley (Driver, car #8):"A one-two for the team in front of our home fans to win the world title. That was the mission today and it was a job well done. Both cars lost positions on the first lap, so it was a big fight to get back to first and snd, and that's thanks to a huge team effort. Kamui had a bit more pace at the end and weuldn't match it so we have to analyse where the speed went. Car #7 drove a strong race and deserved this victory."Ryo Hirakawa (Driver, car #8):"We achieved the best possible result in our home race after giving everything today. It was a big fight and not an easy race. On our car, ofurse we are a little dppointed not to win this race but overall we are very happy with the one-two finish. It's fantastic to win the manufacturers' title and our result is good for the drivers' championship too. There's only one race to go so hopefully we can have theme result in Bahrain."6 Hours of Fuji - Result:1st #7 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 229 laps2nd #8 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing +39.119secs3rd #6 Porsche Penske (Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor) +47.768secs4th #50 Ferrari AFrse (Fu/Molina/Nielsen) +1 lap5th #51 Ferrari AFrse (Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi) +1 lap6th #38 Hertz Team Jota (Dasta/Stevens/Ye) +1 lapFor more information, visit .